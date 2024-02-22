Wildcats edge local rivals as junior teams take on Maryborough tournament

Three of the Stawell Wildcats' junior representative basketball teams travelled to Maryborough for the tournament on Saturday, February 17, and Sunday, February 18.
The under-12, 14, and 16 boys teams took to the court to build on their momentum from the Portland tournament.
A strong Sunbury outfit defeated Stawell's youngest squad in its first match.
Kaedon Beaton was the pick of the scorers with five points.
Sam Margetson would then be the focal point on the offensive end for the remainder of the tournament.
He scored four in a 21-point loss to the Border Sports Academy before Margetson and Blayze Kenny scored seven points in a thrilling two-point win over Ararat.
Margetson finished with a team-high eight points in a 21-30 loss to Warracknabeal.
After a bye in round one, the under-14s were defeated 21-41 by Timboon.
Archie MacPherson was the pick of the scorers with nine points.
The Wildcats then fell to a strong Maryborough Blazers side; Mason Notting scored eight of the team's 13 points.
Stawell's closest contest came against Macedon Ranges, but fell 17-25.
Liam Cameron was at the top of the scoresheet with eight.
Cameron and MacPherson scored five points as the Wildcats finished its tournament with a 39-point loss to the Border Sports Academy.
The Adrian Lockwood coached under-16s started with a bye before they faced Ballarat District United in round two.
Charlie Dunn added eight points, but the Wildcats were defeated 44-26.
Scoring was shared in round two against the Maryborough Blasters as Jack Monument, Jack Cameron and Archie Hoffmann scored six points.
However, the home side's offensive exploded in a 60-27 win.
Defeats to Ballarat (12) and Border Sports Academy (10) rounded out the carnival.
The under-16s now head to the Colac Classic on Saturday, February 24, and Sunday, February 25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.