Support 'overwhelmingly appreciated' as Go Fund Me passes $100,000

John Hall
By John Hall
February 22 2024 - 6:00pm
More than $100,000 has been raised by the public to support the victims of the bushfire that devastated the township of Pomonal on Tuesday, February 13.

John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

