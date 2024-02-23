The Stawell Times-News
Spacious home in the heart of town

By Stawell House of the Week
February 23 2024 - 12:10pm
Spacious home in the heart of town
Spacious home in the heart of town

3 BED | 1 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 20 Scotland Place, Stawell
  • $390,000
  • AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Stawell
  • CONTACT: Ross Matthews 0408 584 954
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This well-maintained brick veneer home is located in the heart of town, conveniently close to shops, doctors services, supermarkets, and parks.

