Spacious home in the heart of town

This well-maintained brick veneer home is located in the heart of town, conveniently close to shops, doctors services, supermarkets, and parks.
The floor plan features an updated all-electric kitchen with Miele cooking appliances, a spacious dining area with gas heating, and a large lounge room.
There are three bedrooms, two of which have built-in robes, and the main bedroom has access to the ensuite-style dual access bathroom.
At the back of the house, there is a sunroom that leads to the undercover entertaining deck.
Additionally, there is a garden shed and a single carport. The low-maintenance established gardens add to the appeal of this property.
