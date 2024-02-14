The Stawell Times-News
Reports of 25 homes lost to Grampians bushfires

Updated February 15 2024 - 5:46pm, first published 8:30am
In a statement released to her Facebook page on Wednesday, February 13, Victorian state parliament member for Lowan, Emma Kealy said 25-30 homes have been lost in the Grampians to the ongoing bushfire emergency.

