Reports of 25 homes lost to Grampians bushfires

In a statement released to her Facebook page on Wednesday, February 13, Victorian state parliament member for Lowan, Emma Kealy said 25-30 homes have been lost in the Grampians to the ongoing bushfire emergency.
Ms Kealy reported that this information came from Horsham incident commander, Mark Gunning on the morning of Wednesday, February 13.
She also reports significant loss of livestock, fence lines and sheds.
The losses are due to the bushfires that have burned over 6000 ha in and around the Grampians National Park since the region was hit with a lightning storm on Tuesday, February 13.
On Wednesday afternoon, CFA and Victoria Police reopened several roads that had previously been closed, including Stawell-Warracknabeal Road, Murtoa-Glenorchy Road, and the Western Highway south of Stawell.
The Highway between Stawell and Horsham, including through the fireground at Dadswells Bridge remains closed.
The roads to Pomonal from Moyston, Stawell and Halls Gap also remains closed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.