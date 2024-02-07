Western Highway and Seaby Street intersection upgrade in Stawell begins

Regional Roads Victoria will upgrade one of the busiest intersections in Stawell on the Western Highway after community feedback identified it as a safety issue..
Traffic signals will be installed at the Western Highway and Seaby Street intersection in Stawell to improve safety for all road users and pedestrians and reduce crashes at the busy intersection while providing greater connectivity between the Western Highway and Stawell township.
This intersection is one of the busiest in Stawell and is continuing to experience increased traffic volumes.
This section of the Western Highway is used by around 7,300 vehicles daily, while this section of Seaby Street is used by around 4,900 vehicles daily.
As part of the Australian and Victorian Government's investment into the Western Highway corridor to keep regional communities connected, the Australian Government has committed $3.1 million to the project, along with the Victorian Government's in-kind contribution.
Over the past 10 years, 10 crashes have been recorded at this intersection, including two that resulted in serious injuries.
Works will start from February 12 and are expected to be completed in late 2024, weather permitting.
Crews will be on-site between 7 a.m. and 5.30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Reduced speed limits and lane closures will be in place.
These are significant works, including service locations, excavation, drainage, concreting, removal of redundant infrastructure and road pavement, pavement construction, and asphalting.
After the Easter weekend, weekend and night work will be required, with temporary closures of Seaby Street in place to protect the safety of crews and motorists. The Western Highway will remain open.
There will be periods of disruption to local roads and traffic flow while these temporary access arrangements are in place.
Residential and business access will be maintained for most of the works, with some alternative arrangements in place at times.
Contractors will contact impacted residents or businesses about temporary access changes.
Please note: the dates and timeframes of these works depend on a range of factors, including favourable weather and site conditions.
We thank residents and businesses for their patience and understanding during the delivery of this upgrade.
The final designs include minor changes made in 2022 to retain three public parking spaces to the west of the intersection, previously earmarked for removal.
The Western Highway and Seaby Street intersection forms part of the major transport route from Melbourne to the South Australia border, with this section of the Western Highway also a major tourist route.
Council said their decision to upgrade was based on data collected the community's response.
"We've heard from the community that the busy intersection is a safety concern for all road users, including motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists. Therefore, we're addressing these safety concerns by installing traffic signals at the intersection."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.