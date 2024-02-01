Great Western Show and Shine attracts enthusiasts from across states

There was a return to tradition on the weekend, with the annual Great Western Show and Shine attracting about a thousand people to the picturesque wine village.
Held on Saturday, January 27, hosted by the Great Western Hotel and diligently overseen by the Grampians Grease Monkeys, the 2024 iteration saw a record number of entries from Victoria, South Australia and New South Wales.
Great Western Enterprises marketing director Kirsty Baker said it was an excellent weekend for all involved.
"Wow. What a big weekend. We saw more than 200 entries to this year's event," she said.
"It featured classic and vintage cars, trucks, motorbikes and commercial trucks.
"It was great to see so many passionate people with their cars, sharing their enthusiasm and restoration stories with other people."
The day was a financial success for the Great Western CFA, which raised funds for the new tanker, and the Great Western Football Netball Club, which fed the masses all day.
The crew at the Great Western Enterprises were kept busy on Sunday at the Great Seppelts Western Cup, with wine flowing at the VIP marquee.
"It's the 147th year Seppelts has been involved with the Great Western Cup," Ms Baker said.
"It's the longest running sponsorship in Australian racing history."
Dimboola's Neville Bothe came down to the Grampians region for the long weekend, camping in Stawell before bringing his 1973 Ford XY Falcon to the show and shine.
His father bought the car in 1974, and it was passed down to Mr Bothe several years later.
"Basically, everything in it is stock except for a few parts," he said.
"My dad used to like driving it from Dimboola to Mildura - generally on the hottest day of the year - and drive it through the sandy fire tracks.
"He came back with a new muffler and a pretty funny tale."
Before the car became a collector's dream, Mr Bothe's daughter used to drive the family car while attending university.
"She drove it for four years around Monash University without an issue," he said.
"Then, within an hour of coming home, someone ran into the side of her."
Mr Bothe said he looks forward to respraying the vehicle in 2024.
Brian Daly of Werribee came down for the day to see some old friends and display his 1994 Ford Courier.
"I've come down to Great Western just for this [Show and Shine]. I've got another show and shine tomorrow, but I'll be showing a different car," he said on January 27.
"I've got a couple of friends in Stawell who I look forward to catching up with before we head back up the Western Highway."
A proud Werribee and District Collectable Vehicle Club member, Mr Daly's ute is customised throughout.
Across the tray hardcover and on the inside door panelling are iconic advertisements, while skulls of all shapes and sizes are scattered throughout the vehicle, including illuminated brakelights behind the headrests.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.