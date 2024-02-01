The Stawell Times-News
The Stawell Times-News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Great Western Show and Shine attracts enthusiasts from across states

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
February 1 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was a return to tradition on the weekend, with the annual Great Western Show and Shine attracting about a thousand people to the picturesque wine village.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.