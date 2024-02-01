Quality home with a rural outlook

This quality family home is positioned right on the edge of town with a rural outlook.
The open-plan lounge room and kitchen has room for the whole family. The updated kitchen has plenty of storage and bench space and room for a dining table.
There are three bedrooms all with built-in robes and a renovated bathroom.
A large second living room measuring 6x7m is at the rear of the home and provides access to the outdoor undercover entertaining area.
Outside in the established gardens you will find a single carport attached to the home, a double garage with attached workshop, and a separate tall carport for a caravan or boat accessed from the sealed rear lane.
