The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Quality home with a rural outlook

By Stawell House of the Week
February 2 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quality home with a rural outlook
Quality home with a rural outlook

3 BED | 1 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 77B Newington Road, Stawell
  • $389,000
  • AGENCY: Elders Stawell
  • CONTACT: Ross Matthews 0408 584 954
  • INSPECT: 10-10.30am Feb 3

This quality family home is positioned right on the edge of town with a rural outlook.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.