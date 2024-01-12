The Stawell Times-News
Concern for missing man who never returned to campground after Stawell visit

By Jessica Howard
Updated January 12 2024 - 11:12am, first published 11:11am
Ronald failed to return to a Cavendish campground north of Hamilton with police seeking help to find him.
An elderly man has failed to return to a Cavendish campground north of Hamilton with police appealing for public assistance to locate him.

