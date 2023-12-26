The Stawell Times-News
Home/Community/History
Our History

Looking back at Stawell East Primary School No 1986 | Digging up the Past

By Stawell Historic Society
December 26 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The school building in Patrick Street Stawell, which is now the Stawell Secondary College, started its life in 1878 and was known as the Stawell East Primary School No 1986.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.