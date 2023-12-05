Local SEO basics: Attracting nearby customers in an online world

Local Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) is a crucial strategy for local companies to become more visible online and attract nearby customers. Picture Shutterstock

For years, studies have shown that almost all consumers (97 per cent) search online before shopping locally.



This is a big number that reveals the importance of businesses positioning themselves where people are looking: the first results of search engines.

This is why Local Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) has become such a crucial strategy for local companies to become more visible online and attract nearby customers.



A grasp of local SEO basics can therefore make a significant difference in the success of a business.

What is Local SEO?

Local SEO refers to a set of measures that businesses can adopt to rank higher on Google or other search engines when users search for something with local intent.



For example, if someone searches for "Mexican restaurant near me" or "dentist in Box Hill", Google will show the three most relevant results on the so-called "Local Pack", and the organic "blue links" right below.

Google's criteria when showing the results are related to relevance, distance, and prominence.



Local SEO helps you gain authority online so that your business's website ranks higher on search results.

Local SEO Basics: Top Tips to Attract Customers Online

There are several measures businesses can take to ensure a stronger local optimisation online.

Build Local Backlinks

This is a frequently neglected step but highly important.



Local backlinks are links from other local websites leading visitors to your company's website.



The number and quality of these backlinks are a factor in how Google rates your authority and prominence online.

This can be a very time-consuming task, which is why marketing agencies and professionals may prefer to work with an Australian white-label link-building agency that can provide that service more efficiently.

However, there are other ways you can build these links, such as reaching out to local (non-competing) businesses, organisations and influencers for collaborations, submitting guest posts on local blogs or newspapers, or leveraging social media.



Optimise your Google Business Profile

Having a Google Business Profile (GBP) is free and essential.



Google emphasises the importance of this step as it will help you rank higher on local searches.

Every business must have a GBP as complete as possible, including name, address, phone number, category, website URL, and opening hours.



To make sure your business stands out, you can also add images and utilise other GBP features, such as listing products or adding posts with relevant information.

Making sure that the profile is frequently updated will be highly beneficial in the optimisation of Local SEO for your business.

Build NAP citations

NAP refers to Name, Address and Phone Number. An important strategy in Local SEO is to make sure this essential info about your business is mentioned online as much as possible and is always consistent.



This tells Google that your business is legitimate.

You can build these citations manually, by submitting the data to listing websites and business directories, such as Apple Maps, Facebook, Yelp, or Word of Mouth.



You can also request professional services that will do this work for you.

Encourage customer reviews

Statistics show that most customers look at online reviews before buying something.



Good reviews on your business are of the utmost importance in providing social proof and customer trust.

Encouraging your clients to leave a Google review will help build the credibility of your business and ultimately help you get better results.



You can also create a link for reviews on Google Business Profile that you can share with anyone.

Make sure you answer all your customer's reviews in a timely manner, including bad reviews, as recommended by Google.

Optimise your site with location-specific keywords

You should start with local keyword research to find the terms people are using to search for local businesses and products.

Start by brainstorming keywords relevant to your business.



Then use online tools such as Google Keyword Planner to help you find the best local keywords and check what your competitors are doing.

These keywords should have location modifiers strategically integrated into your website in page titles and meta descriptions, as well as other types of content you may have available.

Other on-page optimisation, such as creating specific local pages if you work in different locations, and building internal linking, will also help you solidify your Local SEO.



Optimise for mobile

With the increasing prevalence of smartphone use, it's crucial that businesses optimise their website for mobile.



According to Google, 30 per cent of all mobile searches are related to location and 76 per cent of people who search on their smartphones for something nearby visit a business within a day.



That is why mobile optimisation is so important for successful Local SEO.

Make sure your website has a responsive design, meaning that the design and layout of your site can adapt without problems to mobile screen size and resolution.



Also, take a look at the page loading speed, image and video sizes, and overall user experience that you provide to mobile users.

Create local-specific content

High-quality content that is useful and relevant to users will always be rewarded by Google.



When it comes to Local SEO, there are ways to attract more local customers by putting some work into creating local-specific content.

If your business operates in more than one location, you can create city-specific landing pages that will help you attract local customers.



Be creative with your writing by making references to the city and using location-specific keywords.

The same applies to creating blog posts.



You can write about local events or news, create lists and guides related to your local business, or answer FAQ's.



Also, don't forget to feature good-quality local images that make your content feel more attractive and unique.

Mastering local SEO pays off

Local SEO is a long-term process that requires dedication and time.



The results of applying Local SEO strategies are, however, worth the effort.

