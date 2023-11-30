There's room for the whole family

Designed by Fasham Johnston, this brick veneer home will offer the new owners hours of enjoyment as a direct result of its layout and aspects.
It has three bedrooms, and the main includes a full ensuite and double robes. There's also an open office space looking onto the fernery area.
There are two excellent living areas looking over the paved courtyard and gardens.
There is a separate dining room, and an excellent kitchen with a walk-in pantry and a dishwasher.
Out the back you have a double garage, a tiered garden and plenty of hidden secrets.
The property is also in a central position close to the North Park Sporting Precinct.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.