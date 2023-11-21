The Stawell Times-News
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Grampians Health Stawell hospital to recycle old medical material

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 22 2023 - 3:54pm, first published November 21 2023 - 6:00pm
Clinical nurse specialist. Belinda Reading. Picture supplied
Oxygen masks, tubes and IV bags will be transformed as Stawell's Grampians Health campus embraces a new recycling program.

