Designed for its surroundings | Stawell House of the Week

With the most majestic views, this unique property is perched up high in the Wartook Valley on approximately 22 acres.
Sustainably constructed of rammed earth and currently used as a profitable bed and breakfast, the property comes furnished.
The open plan kitchen and living area is large, with exposed oregon timberwork to the cathedral ceilings. There are two bedrooms on the ground floor, both with their own ensuites while there is a third bedroom upstairs, also with an ensuite. Upstairs you also have a balcony.
Outside there are areas for relaxing including under the established grape vines of the front porch or the private rear Mediterranean-style courtyard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.