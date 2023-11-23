The Stawell Times-News
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

3062 Northern Grampians Rd, Wartook | Stawell House of the Week

By Stawell House of the Week
November 24 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Designed for its surroundings | Stawell House of the Week
Designed for its surroundings | Stawell House of the Week

3 BED | 3 BATH

  • 3062 Northern Grampians Rd, Wartook
  • Expressions of interest close 5pm Dec 5
  • AGENCY: Elders Stawell
  • CONTACT: Ross Matthews 0408 584 954 or Michael Fratin 0409 184 572
  • INSPECT: By appointment

With the most majestic views, this unique property is perched up high in the Wartook Valley on approximately 22 acres.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.