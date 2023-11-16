Four bedrooms in prized location

This family-friendly home is in a very popular residential area. It provides lots of of internal space and it is close to lots of recreational space and native bushland.
All four bedrooms are doubles, there's a separate carpeted lounge room which can be filled with natural light, a family and dining space with gas heating, split system reverse-cycle air-conditioning and polished pine floorboards, and an all-electric tiled kitchen with a dishwasher.
The bathroom has a shower and a bath with their own vanity, along with a separate toilet and an extra vanity for it.
The securely fenced back yard has lots of shade, a 6x5m paved pergola, a hobby or storeroom with power and there's a double drive-through carport.
