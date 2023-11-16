The Stawell Times-News
Friday, 17 November 2023
39 Moonlight Street, Stawell

By Stawell House of the Week
November 17 2023 - 9:37am
Four bedrooms in prized location

4 BED | 1 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 39 Moonlight Street, Stawell
  • $429,000
  • AGENCY: Monaghan's Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Melanie Pitts 0407 100 300
  • INSPECT: 11-11.30am November 18

This family-friendly home is in a very popular residential area. It provides lots of of internal space and it is close to lots of recreational space and native bushland.

