The Stawell Wildcats Basketball Association are rapt to lure National Basketball League MVP candidate Mitch Creek to the region for a junior training camp later this month.
Creek will host two Wolfpack Aussie Hoops sessions at the Stawell Leisure Centre (49-51 Houston Street, Stawell) on Wednesday, November 29.
"This is an opportunity for young basketballers to develop and learn the right mentality and skills," Creek said.
"I want kids from Stawell to get more opportunities in basketball. I don't want them sitting on the sidelines wondering 'what if...'."
The 2021-21 NBL MVP finalist said he wants to focus on foundational skills.
"Too often we see kids trying to emulate their favourite NBA players," he said.
"But they don't have the base skills to pull it off. And guessing won't get you anywhere.
"We will develop work ethic, skills, goal setting while encouraging kids to be curious."
Creek said after growing up in the Wimmera and playing representative basketball against Stawell, before moving on to the NBA and NBL, it was time to give back to the community.
Broken into focused, skill-based periods, the 60 minute beginner to intermediate session for players 6-12 years old tips off at 4pm.
A 90-minute intermediate to advanced session for players 12-year-old and above will follow at 5.40pm.
Participants are asked to bring a ball, drink bottle and anything you would like to be signed by Creek; there will be posters and t-shirts available to purchase and signed on the day.
For more information, or to book a spot in the session, visit https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1143056.
