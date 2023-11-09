The Stawell Times-News
NBL MVP finlist Mitch Creek brings Wolfpack Aussie Hoops sessions to Stawell

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
November 9 2023 - 6:00pm
South East Melbourne captain MItch Creek is coming to Stawell in November. Picture by Getty images.
The Stawell Wildcats Basketball Association are rapt to lure National Basketball League MVP candidate Mitch Creek to the region for a junior training camp later this month.

