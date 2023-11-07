The Northern Grampians Shire Council has elected Cr Rob Haswell to the office of mayor for a one year term.
Cr Haswell was elected at a statutory council meeting on Monday, November 6, with his term in the office set to run until council's general election on Saturday, October 26, 2024.
Cr Rob Haswell, who was nominated by Cr Murray Emerson, seconded by Cr Trevor Gready, took a moment to speak to his fellow councillors and those in attendance before the vote.
"This is the completion of [my] seventh year [on council] and I've been very much mindful of my community from the word go," Cr Haswell said.
"I believe I will make a good mayor, I will be responsible and have an ear to my community all the time, and proceed exactly as they would want me to proceed."
Cr Karen Hyslop was also nominated, however the council voted in favour of Cr Haswell 4-3.
The Northern Grampians Council will continue into the new term without a deputy mayor, with councillors voting against establishing the position at the statutory meeting.
While councillor's in favour of the position spoke on how a deputy mayor is needed to support the mayor in their duties, councillors opposed to it saw the cost of the role as too high.
"This is an $11 thousand extra impost and, in my opinion, no extra work for the deputy mayor," said Cr Emerson.
"I've always thought you're better off having six unofficial deputy mayors to assist whoever the mayor will be."
