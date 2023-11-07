The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Cr Rob Haswell elected mayor for Northern Grampians Shire Council

John Hall
By John Hall
November 7 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Northern Grampians Shire Council has elected Cr Rob Haswell to the office of mayor for a one year term.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.