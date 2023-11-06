The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Automobile association demands road data to stop pork-barrelling

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
November 6 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's top motorists' lobby is calling for the state and federal governments to release their road data to eradicate pork-barrelling and save lives.
Australia's top motorists' lobby is calling for the state and federal governments to release their road data to eradicate pork-barrelling and save lives.

Australia's top motorists' lobby is demanding state and federal governments publish their cache of road data to stamp out pork-barrelling and control the spiking road toll.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.