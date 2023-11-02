Stawell
Friday and Saturday
LOO5ENATS is revved up to return to Stawell on Friday, November 3, and Saturday, November 4. Featuring burnout cars, draft cars, kids amusements, food vendors and bar. Head to the Stawell Motor Sports Club, 131 Burrong Basin Road, Black Range. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/LOO5ENATS.
Stawell
Saturday
Lee Kernaghan, Australia's most loved country music identity and an outback icon, will be headlining a concert at the Stawell Harness Racing Club (78 Patrick Street, Stawell). Supported by Hurricane Fall, Kernaghan will perform hits such as The Outback Club, Boys From The Bush, Hat Town, She's My Ute, Backroad Nation and Australian Boy. For more information, visit www.stawellharnessracing.com.au/lee-kernaghan-live-at-stawell.
Great Western
Sunday
The Allanvale Homestead is turning 100. To celebrate, the historic property is opening the gates to the picturesque gardens on Sunday, November 5, between 10am-4pm. Rarely open to the public, tour the beautiful country acreage or view the collection of vintage cars and tractors. Entry fee is $15 per person.
Horsham
November 10
The Wimmera River Challenge is set to return for the milestone 10th time in November. Head to the Horsham Greyhound Racing Complex for the massive community event.
Ararat
November 12
The Ararat Turf Club will welcome patrons back on the course on Sunday, November 12, as it hosts its first race meet of the season at the Ararat Racecourse, Ararat. Gates open from 11am. For bookings and more information, head to country.racing.com/ararat.
Naracoorte
November 18
Classical violinist Jonathon Glonek return to the region to perform at the world heritage Naracoorte Caves on November 18. Glonek brings with him his Australian virtuoso pianist Nicky Poznak. The candlelight performance will feature the classical romantic works. Tickets are $45. For more details visit trybooking.com/CLUVN.
Horsham
November 24
Now Listen! Ross Wilson & The Peaceniks are steppin' out. Ross Wilson is hitting the road with his all-star band The Peaceniks to celebrate over 50 years of hits, including all the Daddy Cool and Mondo Rock favourites you'd expect from an almost six decade career including tracks from his latest EP and everything in between. For more information, visit www.horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/ross-wilson-the-peaceniks-now-listen-were-steppin-out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.