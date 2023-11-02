Now Listen! Ross Wilson & The Peaceniks are steppin' out. Ross Wilson is hitting the road with his all-star band The Peaceniks to celebrate over 50 years of hits, including all the Daddy Cool and Mondo Rock favourites you'd expect from an almost six decade career including tracks from his latest EP and everything in between. For more information, visit www.horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/ross-wilson-the-peaceniks-now-listen-were-steppin-out.