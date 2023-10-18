The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News
Voice to Parliament

Highest in Victoria: Mallee voters strongly rejects Voice referendum

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
October 18 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Almost 80 per cent of Mallee voters chose to reject changing the constitution in the Voice to Parliament referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.