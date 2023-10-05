Murtoa
Today-Sunday
Murtoa's Big Weekend includes tours of the National Heritage listed Stick Shed, the 137th Annual A&P Agricultural Show, Saturday morning's MBW Lake Market, Murtoa Cup Race Meeting, Dunmunkle Sumpoilers Historic Engines display, the Water Tower Museum. Enjoy a heritage shuttle train from Horsham to Murtoa and more.
Willaura
Saturday
Internationally renowned variety performers Finucane & Smith's will be delighting audiences on Saturday night with their brand of family-friendly, dazzling dancehall performances, featuring everything from disco divas to go go dancers to Bollywood stars. Tickets are $35 Adult, $30 Concession; Willaura Memorial Hall doors open from 7.15pm on October 7 2023. For more information or to book a table, visit the Ararat Visitor Information Centre or via www.ararattownhall.com.au.
Haven
Saturday
The Haven Market returns this Saturday from 9am. Feature food, flowers, craft and handmade goods.
Goroke
Saturday
The 133rd Annual Goroke Show includes, QuickShear competition at 12 midday, Tiny Tots/ Miss Showgirl at 1.30pm, Show-bags, NuSeed/West Wimmera Photo Competition, Sheep Races, Gin Tasting, Vintage Car Display, Sandpit "Lucky Dip" dig for all children, Jamie and Kims Mobile Zoo, And Fireworks after 8pm. More for the Kids: Jumping Castles, Swing Chairs, Laser Tag, and Arcade Car Racing. Food on offer: BBQ, Coffee Van, Pizza, Kebab and a Takeaway Food Van. Tickets available at the gate. Admission fees: Family $30, Single Adult $20. All school children under 17, $5. Under school age, free.
Great Western
Saturday
In the backyard of the historic wine village of Great Western down a eucalypt covered laneway with no name you'll congregate at the back of Great Western's sourdough bakery for an evening of great local food and wine. This event is a collaboration between three local businesses: The Great Western Granary, Jody & Co Catering and Miners Ridge Wines. For more information, visit https://minersridge.com.au/wines/event-the-chef-the-baker-and-the-winemaker.
Mount Cole
October 14
Enjoy an entertainment filled day along Rotundone Road, visiting Mount Langi Ghiran, Mountainside Wines, and Dogrock Winery. Showcasing the best cool climate wines from each winery, relax into the day with a bottle of wine and food of your choice from one of the pre-booked food items. Tickets for entry to the wineries can be purchased for $25 per person at rotundoneroad.com.au. For more information, contact 5354 3279.
Kaniva
October 14
Kaniva's premiere event - the Kaniva Show is back. Featuring Quick Shear, Tractor Pull, Car & Bike Show, The Austins, George the Farmer, Sandy Creek Clydesdales, Virtual Reality Harvester Experience, Fireworks and more. Kaniva Recreation Reserve, Farmers St, Kaniva.
Halls Gap
October 15
Holden's of Age Car Club is holding a Show and Shine. All makes and models of cars and bikes are welcome. Entry gate takings donated to charity. Coffee van & food available on site.
