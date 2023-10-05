Enjoy an entertainment filled day along Rotundone Road, visiting Mount Langi Ghiran, Mountainside Wines, and Dogrock Winery. Showcasing the best cool climate wines from each winery, relax into the day with a bottle of wine and food of your choice from one of the pre-booked food items. Tickets for entry to the wineries can be purchased for $25 per person at rotundoneroad.com.au. For more information, contact 5354 3279.

