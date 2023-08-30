Halls Gap
October 15
Holden's of Age Car Club is holding a Show and Shine. All makes and models of cars and bikes are welcome. Entry gate takings donated to charity. Coffee van & food available on site. Eight categories. The event will be held at the Halls Gap Recreation Reserve between 9.30am and 4pm. Enquiries to Daryl on 0417 533 813
Stawell
September 1
The Stawell Red Garters are holding a film night to raise money for the Australian Red Cross. Held in the Stawell Neighbourhood House, the group will show 'The Duke' starting Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren. Tickets are $30 each, which included a casserole dinner, drinks and the all important seat to see the movie. Doors open at 6pm, film starts at 7.30pm.
September 2 and 3
The Stawell Show Market offers a range of quality local produce, products, and craft, as well as good coffee. Run by the Stawell Agricultural Society, money raised from stallholder fees, the barbecue and canteen will be used to support the Annual Stawell Show. The market supports and promotes our local producers, creators, and small businesses. The market is held at Laidlaw Park on the first Sunday of the month between 9am and 1pm.
November 4
Lee Kernaghan is Australia's most loved country music identity and an outback icon. He is credited with reinvigorating Australian Country Music by synthesising traditional country themes with his own brand of rural rock and images of an evolving regional culture. He will be kicking up dust at the Stawell Harness Racing Club in November. Actively welcomes people with access needs.
Ararat
September
With Spring around the corner, Montara Wines has brought back its popular Wine Down Fridays. Starting Friday, September 1 from 4-9pm, the events feature a happy hour, live music, wood fire pizzas, cocktails, beer and wine. Call 0476 228 646 to book your table. Courtesy bus also available for pick ups.
September 2 onward
See the home of notorious criminals including Chopper Read, Gary Webb and more when J Ward Lunatic Asylum opens its doors for a ghost tour. Hear the stories of the governor's and prisoners whose spirits and souls roam the asylum. The event will take place on various Fridays and Saturdays. Find out more here.
Various
September 11 and 15
The Rhythms of Ireland, returns to Australia in 2023 bringing their worldwide 15 Year Anniversary Tour, choreographed by two time world Irish dance champion Michael Donnellan. The show will captivate audiences with heart pounding music, spectacular dance routines and vibrant costumes. The troupe will performing in Ararat on September 11 and in Horsham on September 15. For more information, visit www.ararattownhall.com.au/event/rhythms-of-ireland and www.horshamtownhall.com.au/hthevent/rhythms-of-ireland.
Willaura
October 7
Mark your calendars for the arrival of Finucane & Smith's Travelling Dance Hall at the Willaura Memorial Hall. Visit ararattownhall.com.au/event/finucane-smiths-travelling-dance-hall-2.
