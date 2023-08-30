The Stawell Show Market offers a range of quality local produce, products, and craft, as well as good coffee. Run by the Stawell Agricultural Society, money raised from stallholder fees, the barbecue and canteen will be used to support the Annual Stawell Show. The market supports and promotes our local producers, creators, and small businesses. The market is held at Laidlaw Park on the first Sunday of the month between 9am and 1pm.