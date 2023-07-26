The Stawell Times-News
Looking back at Allingham's drapery store | Digging up the past

By Stawell Historical Society
Updated July 27 2023 - 11:32am, first published July 26 2023 - 3:00pm
Allingham's drapery store was located on the corner of Main Street and Victoria Place. Picture supplied by the Stawell Historical Society
This majestic building that was located on the corner of Main Street and Victoria Place, was constructed in 1858 by John Allingham to house his drapery business.

