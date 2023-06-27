The Stawell Times-News
Blizzard returns to the winners podium in SACCC 10km handicap

By Mark Thompson
Updated June 27 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 12:00pm
Sue Blizzard won the event she and her husband sponsor. Picture supplied.
The week of the winter solstice delivered the appropriate cold and wet conditions for the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club's (SACCC) first of four championship races and the Blizzard Family 10km Handicap race.

