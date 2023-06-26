Regulator releases final decision on GWMWater's proposed five-year pricing plan

The Essential Services Commission has released its final decision on GWMWater's five-year pricing plan, with typical bills in 2023-24 set to decrease by $7.
This means typical annual water and sewerage bills for residential owner occupier customers will decrease 0.5 per cent - from $1,404 to $1,396 - from 1 July 2023.
Prices for rural pipeline, groundwater, environmental water, and bulk water services will also fall.
For the remaining four years to 2028, typical annual water and sewerage prices for residential customers will increase by an average of 0.3 per cent per year, before inflation.
The final decision follows a detailed proposal by GWMWater which was carefully scrutinised by the commission, and consultation with customers and the community on a draft decision released in March.
The commission's director of pricing Marcus Crudden said GWMWater had initiatives in place to support customers who experienced vulnerability, which included strengthening its hardship assistance program, and proactively communicating to customers that may need assistance.
"We encourage customers to contact GWMWater if they are experiencing difficulty paying bills, to discuss what assistance or arrangements can be made," Mr Crudden said.
In Victoria, water businesses must provide payment assistance to households and small businesses. Customers who are experiencing difficulty with their water bills may be eligible for payment plans or assistance with applications for utility relief grants and other concessions.
In approving the plan, the commission considered GWMWater's price submission, and its responses to queries and the draft decision; consultants' reports; written submissions from interested parties; and the views of participants in the public forum held on April 4.
GWMWater has committed to a number of key outcomes over the five-year pricing period, reflecting customer priorities: safe drinking water; clean non-drinking water for urban and rural customers; reliable and affordable services; and a healthy and liveable region.
"GWMWater will invest $204 million in capital works over five years, which will include a focus on planning for long-term water security for its 70,000 plus consumers across western Victoria," Mr Crudden said.
The Essential Services Commission thanked customers and stakeholders for their submissions and participation in the price review process, including with GWMWater as it prepared its proposal.
