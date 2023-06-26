Volunteers sought for Landsborough West conservation project

The Concongella Landcare Group would like to invite interested volunteers from the local community and beyond to get involved with the Astons Scour Restoration Project and help to restore native habitat around Astons Scour at Landsborough West.
Astons Scour is a seasonal creek that runs from the Landsborough hills to the Wimmera River near Joel-Joel.
The habitat restoration site is located at Landsborough West where the creek crosses under Tulkara Railway Road, and extends along the creek and into adjoining lands on both sides of the road.
The site is on public lands, the titles for which are held by DEECA and Northern Grampians Shire Council respectively and both bodies have given their consent for the project.
The majority of the site is classed as Creekline Grassy Woodland (a habitat type that is listed as Endangered in both the Goldfields and Wimmera Bioregions) with some areas extending into Grassy Woodland/Alluvial Terraces Herb-rich Woodland Mosaic habitat.
The site is home to the endangered sub-species of Pale Flax-lily (Dianella longifolia var. grandis).
The aim of the project is to restore the site to as close as possible to its natural state (pre-1750) by eradicating invasive weeds and re-introducing indigenous species that are likely to have historically been present.
The first phase of the project is nearing completion, with weed eradication well under way and more than 2000 plants planted last year. There a further 3500-plus plants waiting to be planted this year and ongoing weed management to conduct across the nearly five hectare site.
Volunteers are needed to assist with planting throughout the winter-spring planting season as well as hand weeding any time from autumn through to late spring.
Anyone interested in conducting regular wildlife surveys would also be very welcome.
No set time commitment is required and training will be provided. Volunteers will have the opportunity to learn and share knowledge about indigenous plants and animals, identification and control of invasive weeds, seed collection and propagation, help safeguard biodiversity and make a hands-on contribution to the conservation of our local ecosystem.
This is a long-term, ongoing, community-led project protecting endangered species and habitats with lots of opportunities for interested community members to get involved.
To get involved, please email hottow@spin.net.au or contact the Concongella Landcare Group via our Facebook page.
