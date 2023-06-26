The Stawell Times-News
Our History

Changing of the Guard: Stawell's Newtons Butcher Shop Sold After 123 Years | Digging up the Past

By Stawell Historical Society
Updated September 27 2023 - 12:38pm, first published June 26 2023 - 6:00pm
There has been a butcher shop located at 147 Main Street Stawell for the past 164 years. Photo circa 1920s. Picture supplied.
With the sale of Newtons Butcher Shop, a 123-year association between the Newton and Cooper families and butchering in Stawell and District comes to an end.

