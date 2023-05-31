Stawell Warriors v Horsham Demons
The Warriors return to Central Park in search of its fourth consecutive win when it hosts the Demons.
Stawell survived an early fourth-quarter surge from Warrack to kick away to a 26-point win in round seven.
Captain Jack Walker kicked three goals, while Aiden Graveson booted his two in a matter of minutes in the first quarter.
Tom Eckel gathered possessions all over the ground but was particularly effective between half-back and the wing.
Eckel was joined by Walker and Jackson Dark in the best.
Dark, along with Paul Summers, had the matchup of Jason Akermanis.
The Demons will be refreshed after its round seven bye.
Horsham will look for consecutive wins after a seven-point win over Warrack at Horsham City Oval in round six.
Jordan Motton kicked seven goals and now sits only one goal behind Roos forward Michael Graham on 19 goals.
Motton featured in the best for Horsham alongside Benjamin Janetzki.
Horsham Saints v Ararat Rats
The Saints and the Rats are coming off wins but in contrasting fashions.
At Dimboola Recreation Reserve, the Saints held off the fast-finishing Roos by four points.
Jarrod Garth and Mitch Martin each kicked five goals in the win, which saw the Saints join the Roos on 20 competition points and equal second (third on percentage) on the ladder.
Sam Clyne and Patrick Knott were atop the best.
The Rats were ruthless in an 83-point victory over the Burras in a grand final rematch.
Sonny Kettle, who has impressed in the last two rounds, kicked four goals.
Tom Mills booted three to take his season tally to 14 goals.
Kettle was joined in the best by Ben Taylor, who has kicked a combined six goals across rounds six and seven.
Minyip Murtoa Burras v Nhill Tigers
Minyip Murtoa returns to Murtoa Recreation Reserve for the first time since round three against the Tigers.
Burras coach Tim Mackenzie knows his side can not take Nhill lightly, who will look to rebound after another close loss.
"Nhill this weekend won't be no knock over. They are a really good contested footy side. If we do not bring our a-game, there is a chance we will get knocked off," Mackenzie said.
"We can't afford to switch off because at the moment we are not playing good footy. If we do not bring our best, you can get beaten. It doesn't matter who we play."
Tanner Smith and Jye Walter were atop the best in its round seven defeat to Ararat.
Will Cameron, Luke Fisher, Corey Morgan, Charlie Penny and Jordan Weyburg kicked a goal each.
Four of Nhill's six games in 2023 have been decided by two goals or less.
Trevor Albrecht's side will hope to be on the right side of the ledger in round eight.
Frazer Driscoll has featured the Tigers' best in each game this season as he continues to stand out across half-back.
The match against the Giants was only the second time Thomas Driscoll had been kept goalless.
His season tally stands at 11 goals, and leads the clubs' goal-kicking.
Southern Mallee Giants v Warrack Eagles
The Giants are back at Hopetoun Recreation Reserve for the first time since it defeated the Horsham Saints in round four.
Liam Nelson stood out for Southern Mallee in its two-goal win over Nhill in round seven.
Benjamin Webster and Sam White kicked two goals each.
Webster's tally for the season is now 13 goals, one behind brother Josh who is recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained in round five.
Warrack took it to Stawell early in the fourth quarter but could not reel the Warriors in.
Kyle Cheney was rock solid in the Eagles' back half, while Bailey Watts was crafty in the forward 50 and finished with four goals.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
