The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Wet weather doesn't deter Run the Gap runners

May 31 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 11th annual Run the Gap event took place on Sunday May 28, 2023. Picture by Run the Gap Facebook Page.
The 11th annual Run the Gap event took place on Sunday May 28, 2023. Picture by Run the Gap Facebook Page.

Hundreds of runners were up early for the 11th annual 'Run the Gap' event on Sunday May 28.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.