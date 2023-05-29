The Stawell Times-News
Stawell's Mother's Day Classic a success

Updated May 30 2023 - 9:02am, first published 9:00am
Picture supplied.
The Stawell Mother's Day Classic was held on Sunday, May 14, 2023. Following the successful return of the event in 2022, the Stawell CWA branch once again hosted a successful fun run and walk to celebrate and honour those affected by breast cancer and raise vital funds for research.

