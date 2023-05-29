Stawell's Mother's Day Classic a success

The Stawell Mother's Day Classic was held on Sunday, May 14, 2023. Following the successful return of the event in 2022, the Stawell CWA branch once again hosted a successful fun run and walk to celebrate and honour those affected by breast cancer and raise vital funds for research.
Perfect conditions greeted runners and walkers with the sun coming out in time for our warm up with the fantastic Penny Malpas from Stawell Sports and Aquatic Centre.
Then runners and walkers left to enjoy a 4k or 7k loop through the beautiful Iron Barks before returning for a coffee and sweet treat from Kerrie's Kreations.
A successful raffle was held with prizes generously donated by local Stawell businesses. There were also flowers for sale for those last minute mothers day gifts lovingly grown, cut and donated by Margie Taylor.
Councillor Lauren Dempsey was the MC and the fabulous course marshals included the local SES volunteers.
Almost 1.5 million Australians have participated in the Mother's Day Classic over the past 25 years, making it Australia's largest fun run and walk for breast cancer research.
The event will again be happening in Stawell in 2024.
