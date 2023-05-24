A former Brownlow Medalist will lace up his boots in round seven of the WFNL on Saturday, May 27.
While the top five will continue to be shaped at Alexandra Oval and Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
Warrack Eagles v Stawell Warriors
Jason Akermanis will run out for the Warrack Eagles when Stawell visit Anzac Park.
The Eagles are still searching for its first win, a seven-goal haul from Demons forward Jordan Motton gave Horsham a tight victory in round seven.
Ryan McKenzie kicked a bag for Warrack as he joined Kyle Cheney atop the best.
The Warriors will look to make it three consecutive wins in round seven.
After a slow start to its 2023 campaign, the Warriors have defeated Dimboola and Nhill in its last two matches.
Mitch Thorp kicked four goals against the Tigers; he sits four behind Michael Graham on 16.
Paul Summers and James Sclanders featured in Stawell's best.
Ararat Rats v Minyip Murtoa Burras
The Rats return to Alexandra Oval for a grand final rematch with Minyip Murtoa.
The Burras were victorious by seven points in the final match of the 2022 season, but both sides look vastly different.
In round six, Ararat kicked away in the last quarter from a Giants side that was depleted by injury.
Ben Taylor kicked four goals in a best-on-ground performance, and Cody Lindsay impressed in the ruck.
Minyip Murtoa will be looking to avoid a fourth-straight defeat when it travels south.
The Burras led by seven points at the long break in round six against the Roos but fell a goal short in a fourth-quarter shootout.
Nicholas Caris kicked four goals and joined key-position play Warwick Stone atop the best.
Dimboola Roos v Horsham Saints
In another top-five clash, The Saints return from its bye to face Dimboola.
The Roos sit a game clear of its round seven opponents in second on the ladder.
Housemates Sam Godden and Michael Graham continue to work well together inside the forward 50 and kicked five goals between them.
Graham leads the leagues' goal kicking with 20, one ahead of Horsham's Jordan Motton.
The Saints are in the middle of a tough run of fixtures.
Ben Knott's side will have played Southern Mallee, Minyip Murtoa and Dimboola in four weeks.
The ladder-leading Rats await in round eight.
In its round clash with Minyip Murtoa, a seven-goal third term opened a 29-point lead at the last change.
The Burras roared back in the last but fell eight points short.
The returning Connor O'Beirne kicked five goals, Angus and Mitch Martin featured in the best.
Nhill Tigers v Southern Mallee Giants
Nhill will be looking to respond after a three-goal loss to Stawell in round six.
The Tigers have enjoyed some strong form in the fortnight prior.
They drew with Horsham after it erased a 27-point quarter-time deficit and defeated Warrack in round four.
Against the Warriors, Thomas Driscoll kicked two goals.
On-baller Lucas Dahlenburg and centre-half-back Frazer Driscoll were atop the best.
The Giants suffered another injury in its loss to Ararat in round six.
After he kicked four goals, Rupert Sangster did not participate in the end of the third and entire fourth quarters.
Coleman Schache and Jake Garvey featured in the best.
