Ally Marr inspires with breakthrough win

In only his fourth run with the SACCC, Ally Marr has earned his maiden victory with the club.
In what was the most inspirational win for the season to date for the Clem Hall 5km Handicap, held on Sunday, May 21, at the Stawell Recreational Reserve.
The event took place together with the Stawell Amateur Athletic Club and saw fantastic numbers join together to continue the tradition for both clubs that celebrate Cross Country running.
Both clubs take the opportunity each year, at a few opportune moments in their annual syllabus, which always makes for an enjoyable experience for all involved.
With the great atmosphere set, enthusiasm was peaking for the sealed handicap start that saw all runners race off from the gun.
Mass starts make for hectic running from the start for Cross Country races and this was no exception.
With Paul Fenn cracking out of the blocks with a fast start along with the many enthusiastic junior competitors from SAAC.
Although, what was happening behind the scenes of the front runners today was what did provide the biggest story of the event.
In an undulating and challenging course, runners battled through a difficult first 3km, to enjoy some reprieve in the final downhill and flat 2km sections of the track.
First across the line was Paul Fenn in a smoking 17'20", followed by Mark Thompson in 18'39".
Fastest times for the female category were new SACCC members Leah Seebohm (26'18") and Annie Brown (28'02").
The handicap category and highlight of the day saw Ally Marr take out the Clem Hall 5km Handicap.
Winning by a dominant 45 seconds from the ascending Nicki Blackie (2nd place) and ever consistent Jack Trounson (3rd place).
A proud and emotional Marr, humbly accepted the beautiful sash and prizes he was awarded in the race presentations, following the event.
Marr acknowledged a huge change in his lifestyle and couldn't escape the significance of the moment and huge personal achievement.
"I was at Parkrun the other week and this guy came up to me and asked how he could be a part of the Cross Country Club," SACCC President Mark Thompson said.
"I had no hesitation in encouraging him along and with today's run, we are just so pleased he has broken through with the win today."
On reflection of his achievement, Marr acknowledged the importance of his family for the secret to his success.
When asked how he has completely turned his health and life around, Marr quite simply said, "The two boys, the family, they get behind me..."
Running under five minutes per kilometre for the final kilometres, Marr was blown away with the pace he was able to achieve today.
Starting running on December 1, 2021, Marr acknowledged he couldn't even run 500m, let alone run a sub five-minute kilometre.
"I couldn't run 500m. In the beginning, I'd have to stop and I was nearly dry reaching, that's how it was... now I'm running five kilometres," Marr said.
Marr also acknowledged how recently joining the Parkrun community and the SACCC has inspired his next phase in his journey.
"I just started Parkrun and the (SACCC) club, and it's the people... the people around you, it's just such a great club!"
Next week will see a rest for the club to make space for those competing in the Run The Gap Event.
It's next run will be the Trounson Family 8km Handicap, held at Picnic Road, Ararat, at 9am sharp.
Race briefing and registrations will take place up to and at 8.45am.
Please see the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country club website for more details about entry and start times.
