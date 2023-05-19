The Carey's have been stalwarts of Stawell's HDFNL side, the Swifts for more than 40 years.
Then 20-year-old, Robert Carey, and his wife Debra joined the Baggies ahead of the 1981 season.
"It's a special little club," said Robert.
"The Swifts really embraced us and treated us extremely well, and we thought it was important to give back."
Robert was the clubs incoming coach as the side prepared for the Ararat and District Football Association's '81 season.
"I'm thinking (we) probably did join the committee here, probably straightaway," said Robert.
"[I] Probably was on the ladies committee as such that they had at that stage." added Debra.
"So I coached the Swifts for two years, then got injured, took on the vice president job once I got injured, and then stepped up to being president."
Robert has been president at the Swifts several times, often in three or four year spurts, totalling 15 years.
"If something needs doing and we felt that we were capable of doing it, then we put our hand up,"- Robert Carey
During his years at the Swifts, Robert's work didn't stop at the president's chair.
Robert has been a runner for the seniors team and coach of the under 16's.
Debra has been the netball administrator, club treasurer and worked in the canteen.
The Carey's have also served as a sponsor for the club, through their company, Carey Covers.
"If something needs doing and we felt that we were capable of doing it, then we put our hand up," said Robert.
"It's just one of those things that you get involved and people treat you well and you feel that you need to give something back."
The Swifts had become a family club for the Careys.
Their two sons, Jason and Scott, have both played football for the Swifts.
"It's been very special to have your family follow on from you," said Robert.
Jason played in the club's under-17s and spent a short while in the clubs senior ranks before moving to Ballarat.
He currently plays for the Waubra in the Central Highlands Football League.
Scott has remained committed to the Baggies through his footballing years despite offers from other clubs.
"Scott is a very good footballer and he's had many, many offers over the time to leave, but, he basically refused to because of possibly our commitment," Rob said.
Robert and Debra also played a key role in the project to build the Swifts new facility at Stawell's North Park during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We had to raise a considerable amount of money for our new complex, and a lot of people said that we wouldn't be able to do it," said Robert.
"We called on every old member that we knew, and we were able to raise $165,000.
"That's the bit that we love about the Swifts; everybody that's been touched by the Swift's have formed memories and if they're not directly involved, if you call on them, they contribute."
The new facility had been a long standing goal for the Swifts.
"When I was president 15 years ago, we were attempting to get it done and we've never been able to achieve it," said Robert.
"Sometimes you have things fall your way, and [then president, Ian O'Donnell] grabbed hold of it, and we ended up getting it done.
"I would probably a little bit biased, but we'd have the best, best complex in the Wimmera for netball, and football, our club rooms as changing rooms are built to AFL standards."
Robert also counts the 2014 HDFNL premiership as a personal highlight for his time with the Swifts.
Robert was president that season and his son Scott was the senior football team's captain as the Baggies celebrated its centenary.
"You couldn't write a story with such a happy ending, everything fell into place that year," he said.
"Success doesn't come to a lot of football clubs, that's an unfortunate thing. But, we've been lucky enough to have a bit of success along the way, and be heavily involved in that success."
According to Robert, the Swifts are lucky to have the community of volunteers the club does.
"It's definitely fallen off a bit because of COVID, but looking at other clubs and looking inside our club, I think we're pretty lucky," he said.
"We've got a good group of people that are running the club."
Robert also acknowledged the younger members of the club who are coming through and are likely to take on major roles for the next generation of Baggies.
"I think we've got some pretty handy people coming through that have got ideas of how to make maintain the club," he said.
"It's looking good for the future," Debra added.
When asked how long they plan to stay with the Swifts, Robert joked; "probably end up dying over there."
"We'll probably always be there, If someone wants something done, we'll put our hand up and help out," Debra added.
"Probably not so much in major roles, but, Robert, does the odd goal umpiring, I help out in the canteen.
"There's always little jobs that you can just put your hand up and say yeah, I'll help out with that."
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree at Macleay College in Sydney.
