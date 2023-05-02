A martial arts business in Stawell is offering young girls and women free training in Taekwondo or Hapkido for May.
DD Taekwondo and Hapkido sixth Dan Master instructor Dale Exon said he wanted to give back to the community.
"It's our way of saying thank you to the community for supporting us," he said.
"It's a good way to get people involved, but the main reason is women and girls are underrepresented in sport.
"Martial art is a package. It combines self-defence, confidence, and discipline.
"Some of our best competitors over the years have been girls."
According to Master Exon Taekwondo and Hapkido are "scientific".
"Taekwondo, in particular. is a very scientific sport," he said.
"They spend a lot of time and money on research and development for Taekwondo, and they're about the only organization around the world that does that.
"There's two forms of Taekwondo. There's WTF, and there's ICF. Ours is WTF.
"If you go to another club, then you're learning the same stuff as what you've previously learned.
"It's uniform across the world."
Master Exon said Hapkido was a different form of martial arts.
"It's another Korean martial art that we teach, which means self-defence," he said.
"It's a combination of a few different martial arts. We do a lot of grappling. We do a lot of risk wrist blocking and a combination of strikes.
"It's very, very different. Normally, people don't join Hapkido until they've done a bit of Taekwondo."
DD Taekwondo and Hapkido are located at the Senior Citizen Centre in Stawell. You can get in touch with Master Exon at 0428 938 244 or email Info@ddtaekwondo.com.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
