Stawell's DD Taekwondo and Hapkido to offer free training to girls for the month of May

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
Updated May 2 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 12:00pm
Picture: DD Taekwondo and Hapkido- Stawell Facebook page.
A martial arts business in Stawell is offering young girls and women free training in Taekwondo or Hapkido for May.

Local News

