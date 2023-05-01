The Stawell Times-News
Haddow the best for Best's Winery 8km Cross Country

By Mark Thompson
May 1 2023 - 12:00pm
Jack Trounson, Matt Haddow, Hamish Thomson and Shev Healy. Picture supplied.
Matt Haddow took out the 10th running of the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Clubs - Best's Winery 8km Handicap on Sunday in majestic conditions.

