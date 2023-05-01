The Stawell Times-News
Club stalwart claims victory

By Jessica Maffescioni
May 1 2023 - 4:00pm
Senior winners: Terry Jenkins, Gary Saunders, Daniel Parkin. Picture suppled.
A perfect Autumn morning greeted Stawell Amateur Athletic Club for the S and K Watson Handicap.

