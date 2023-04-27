The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Stawell gathers to pay tribute on Anzac Day

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
April 28 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Stawell community gathered on Tuesday, April 25, to acknowledge and honour the sacrifices made by servicemen and servicewomen as part of traditional Anzac Day services across the nation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.