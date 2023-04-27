Stawell gathers to pay tribute on Anzac Day

The Stawell community gathered on Tuesday, April 25, to acknowledge and honour the sacrifices made by servicemen and servicewomen as part of traditional Anzac Day services across the nation.
Hundreds gathered at the Stawell Cenotaph to pay their respects from 6am for the Dawn Service and again at 11am for the main service to pay their respects.
State member for Lowan and Victorian Nationals deputy leader Emma Kealy spoke about her family's connections to Anzac Day and World War II, reflecting on her grandfather's service and health issues following his time in Europe.
She also paid tribute to former Lowan MP George Hamilton Lamb, who remains the only member of parliament to die in active service during WWII.
Stawell RSL president Graeme Cox reiterated the message and meaning behind Anzac Day; while Australian soldiers had been in battles many times before, the Gallipoli campaign was the first major battle Australians fought as a nation.
Quoting Turkish Commander Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Mr Cox reminded attendees of the special bond between the two countries.
"Those heroes that shed their blood and lost their lives... You are now lying in the soil of a friendly country. Therefore rest in peace," he said.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
