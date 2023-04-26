Digging up Stawell's charcoal burning past

In the early 1900's charcoal burning was one of the most prosperous industries around the Stawell district particularly in the Pomonal and Fyan's Creek areas, and also the whole of Victoria.
On a weekly basis, train loads of charcoal were sent to most areas of Victoria. Charcoal was extensively used for the forges in wheelwrights and Blacksmith's shops for making gas to drive motor vehicles, and for making gunpowder.
Charcoal is made when a 'Charcoal Burner' operator selects a large log, generally red-gum and saws it into suitable lengths of about 15 feet.
The logs are then placed side by side about six inches (15 cms) off the ground so that air can get underneath and make them burn well. Smaller pieces of wood are now placed on top of the big logs, to fill the spaces at the top.
When all this is done, the kiln is then covered over with soil to a depth of about six inches and the kiln is then set alight at one end. The fire smoulders away day after day, until all the logs have been 'cooked'.
After about three weeks all the logs were sufficiently 'cooked'. The charcoal burner then carefully rakes off all the soil, and the logs which are in the same position as when they were put in, have all been changed to charcoal.
The charcoal logs are then broken up, raked out and put into bags to be sent away. A big charcoal kiln yields about five hundred bags of charcoal per burn.
During World War 2 a more modern and easier method was instigated for the manufacture of Charcoal. At Pomonal Mr Alan Rowe used the new method to manufacture the charcoal.
It consisted of large iron burners into which cut timber was placed to slowly burn and smoulder. Much care had to be taken during the process to prevent too much air entering the burners and reducing the wood to ash.
During the war period in 1942, it was estimated that there were 500 coal burners making around 3000 tons of charcoal a month which was enough to keep 6000 vehicles on the road for essential services.
Motor registrations at the time show that in round figures there were 200,000 vehicles on the road. Fuel authorities aim at having one in five vehicles equipped with a gas producer to ensure maintenance of essential services.
