The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News
Our History

Digging up Stawell's charcoal burning past

By Stawell Historical Society
Updated April 26 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loading charcoal on to a train. Picture supplied.
Loading charcoal on to a train. Picture supplied.

In the early 1900's charcoal burning was one of the most prosperous industries around the Stawell district particularly in the Pomonal and Fyan's Creek areas, and also the whole of Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.