Fenn returns in style for the win and 100th run

Paul Fenn has returned to the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club 2023 season in style, wrapping up his 100th run with the club, fastest time and overall win in the Mitre 10, 5km Handicap.
Read also: The origins of the iconic slouch hat
It was to no surprise to those who know the caliber of runner that Paul Fenn is, that he took out the fastest run for the day in the Mitre 10 5km Handicap on Sunday.
However, it was two serendipitous that his 100th run with the club was a moment that he was able to take out the overall handicap win as well.
Club President, Mark Thompson was more than proud to boast the following about the Ararat local.
"Paul joined the club when he was 14 years of age. He was able to succeed not only with our club as a youngster but also go on to compete at the highest level of Cross Country running at the National and World level," he said.
Fenn, who has represented Australia at the Junior and Senior levels of the sport, recently enjoyed being invited to attend the World Cross Country Championships Australian Team reunion in Bathurst, at the 2023 World Cross Country Championships.
A true legend of the Australian Cross Country running scene and the SACCC, Fenn has been able to complete a milestone that has been waiting for him to receive since his first run back in 1994.
When asked how he has been able to continue to achieve the lofty feats he has enjoyed throughout the years of his running career, the seldomly serious Fenn provided the following response, "... know who you are."
Filling the minor placings for the race, Matt Haddow continued to impress in what has been a fantastic start to his season, along with the evergreen Jack Trounson, who were able to collect second and third place respectively.
Fastest times for the female category were Sabine Hamilton in 27'58" and Helen McPherson scraping in under 30 minutes in 29'29". In the men's Fenn took out the fastest in 18'58", followed by Mark Thompson in 20'30".
Next week's run will be the Best's Winery 8km Handicap , held at Best's Winery, at 9am sharp. Race briefing and registrations will take place up to and at 8.45am.
Please see the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country club website for more details about entry and start times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.