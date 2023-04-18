The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Yoorrook truth receiver comes to Horsham

April 18 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wotjobaluk man Shayne Morall will be in Horsham speaking to First Peoples about making submissions to the Yoorrook Justice Commission.
Wotjobaluk man Shayne Morall will be in Horsham speaking to First Peoples about making submissions to the Yoorrook Justice Commission.

Wotjobaluk man Shayne Morall will be in Horsham speaking to First Peoples about making submissions to the Yoorrook Justice Commission.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.