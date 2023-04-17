Bendelle bends coaches instructions to take out Stawell Sportspower 5km Handicap

The Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club community celebrated the ever humble Nathan Bendelle on Sunday, who took out the Stawell Sportspower 5km Handicap, in sunny but slippery conditions, through Stawell's Deep Lead Nature Reserve.
After first volunteering to take on official timing duties, Bendelle stepped out onto the challenging 5km course with another goal in mind, for the upcoming Great Ocean Road Marathon.
He was under strict instructions from his Coach (Sue Blizzard) to 'take it easy' and not run too hard. So, it was to Bendelle's huge surprise when he enquired who had won the race after he crossed the finish line on Sunday to learn that he, in fact, was the victor.
"Sue will be happy for me but I think she will be a little annoyed that I didn't take it as easy as she would have liked... but she's not here today to go crook at me," he said.
In official second place, returning from injury, was Julie Hertz, one minute and 46 seconds behind Bendelle. With the ever consistent Matt Haddow, collecting another podium finish for third place just one second behind Hertz.
Bendelle, a self proclaimed 'man of few words', gracefully thanked Stawell Sportspower in accepting his race sash, prize money and trophy.
The local Stawell business has generously sponsored this race since 2005. He went on to say that the cool and slippery conditions for the race had worked in his favour.
"I loved the conditions... and it was a beautiful course today," he said.
Bendelle and his fellow training partners enjoy supporting the SACCC competitive season, as it supports their other major running goals, like the upcoming Great Ocean Road Marathon on May 21, 2023.
"I'm aiming for four hours 30 minutes in the Great Ocean Road Marathon, anything under that will be a big bonus." Bendelle explained.
In reply to how his training was going so far, Bendelle said it was going really "well.
"A lot better than the Melbourne Marathon training last year, I didn't get the kilometers in and I fell in a heap," he said.
"I was aiming for four hours and I was on track for that and then it just went pear shaped with 10 km to go."
Balancing 10 hour days at work, kids and their sport, Bendelle described his passion on Marathon running as a big commitment.
"If I have a long run to get done, I get out at 5am on a Saturday morning and then incorporate Parkrun into it," he said.
"If I've got time of a night, I get the headlamp on and head out as well.
"It's a fine line to get everything into place to run a marathon with your training. It's got to be consistent!"
The fastest runners in the females for the day were Annie Brown (25'54") and Michelle Dunn (27'21"), with the male category being led by Mark Thompson (20'44") and Gabriel Tonks (22'45").
Next week's run will be the Mitre 10 5km Handicap, held at Saw Pit Road, Alec McKenzie Dam, Ararat, at 9am sharp. Race briefing and registrations will take place up to and at 8.45am.
Please see the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country club website for more details about entry and start times. https://www.revolutionise.com.au/stawellandararat/home/
