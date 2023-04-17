The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

More than 200 submissions put forward on VNI West proposal

Updated April 17 2023 - 10:09am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coonooer Bridge farmer Glenden Watts stripped down to draw attention to the "illogical" preferred option to move the terminal station location north of Ballarat to Bulgana. Picture supplied
Coonooer Bridge farmer Glenden Watts stripped down to draw attention to the "illogical" preferred option to move the terminal station location north of Ballarat to Bulgana. Picture supplied

AEMO Victorian Planning and Transgrid have received more than 300 submissions in response to the Victoria to NSW West Interconnector (VNI West) Consultation Report, which will help identify the proposed option for the transmission line.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.