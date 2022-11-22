HDFNL releases 2023 fixture, cracking matches await

The Horsham District Football Netball League have released their 2023 draw, and it's a cracker.
Grand finalists Kalkee and preliminary finalists Harrow-Balmoral will face off in the round's headlining game.
The Kees and Southern Roos were two of the best sides in 2022, and will likely feature at the pointy end of the season in 2023.
Edenhope-Apsley and Jeparit-Rainbow will line up in the other earth-shattering clash from round one.
Little separated these two sides in 2022 and after meeting in an elimination final, pride will be again on the line.
In the A Grade netball opening round, grand finalists Laharum face tough opposition from the get-go in preliminary finalists Noradjuha-Quantong.
Meanwhile, premiers Edenhope-Apsley face finalists in the Storm, who were a prickly proposition in 2022 and will likely be a challenger again in 2023.
Swifts face Kaniva-Leeor United at home in round one, before hitting the road to take on Laharum in round two.
Fans will have to wait until round four for a rematch in the A Grade netball, and round six for a grand final rematch in the senior football.
ROUND 1 (April 15)
ROUND 2 (April 22)
ROUND 3 (April 29)
ROUND 4 (May 6)
ROUND 5 (May 13)
ROUND 6 (May 20)
ROUND 7 (May 27)
ROUND 8 (June 3)
LEAGUE BYE (June 10)
ROUND 9 (June 17)
ROUND 10 (June 24)
ROUND 11 (July 1)
LEAGUE BYE (July 8)
ROUND 12 (July 15)
ROUND 13 (July 22)
ROUND 14 (July 29)
ROUND 15 (August 5)
ROUND 16 (August 12)
FINALS SERIES
