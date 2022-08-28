The Stawell Times-News

Stawell Library to be refurbished

August 28 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Grampians Shire Council mayor Murray Emerson said despite delays caused by the pandemic, it was encouraging to see the "Modernising the Stawell Library" project back on track.

Northern Grampians Libraries will be moving its Stawell services to the Entertainment Centre foyer in the Stawell Town Hall next month in preparation for the upcoming refurbishment of the Sloane Street facility.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.