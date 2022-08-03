The Stawell Times-News

CFA Stawell and Halls Gap members collaborate with first responders in training exercise

Updated August 4 2022 - 1:52am, first published August 3 2022 - 10:00pm
CFA: Stawell brigade member Zach Portelli, who also works at the airbase full-time, originally planned to a hold simple walkthrough with fellow brigade members. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Country Fire Authority volunteers recently joined other emergency service personnel from the Northern Grampians area for an airbase familiarisation tour and simulated plane crash exercise.

