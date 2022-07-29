Wet weather didn't dampen spirits at Navarre last Saturday as the Grasshoppers welcomed many old faces back to the club for a string of premiership reunions.
With a big crowd watching on from the comfort of the clubrooms Navarre took on traditional rivals Lexton.
While Navarre hit the ground full of energy, the wet conditions saw them post a wasteful 1.6 through the first quarter.
Finding their rhythm and accuracy after quarter time, they stretched the margin in difficult conditions, kicking 9.9 (63) to 4.0 (24) to win by 39 points.
Bill Driscoll handled the conditions with aplomb, kicking 4 classy goals, while Lachy Slorach, Jesse Hannett Bill Parry all turned in stellar games as Navarre kept their top four hopes alive.
The reserves won a hard fought gave by 41 points, kicking 9.6 (6) to 3.1 (19).
Nicholas Pitts, Edward Parry, David Kirtley were named in the Grasshoppers' best, with Thomas Hannett and Justin Lee kicking two goals each.
Earlier in the day the Under 11 footballers kicked things off under drizzling rain and they made good use of the better ground conditions before things started to chop up.
Never troubled by their smaller Lexton opponents they continued their great run of form to post an 88 point win. Ryder Sullivan, Morgan Greenaway Angus Stewart the best in another great even team performance.
As the weather started to deteriorate, the Under 14's shook off a slow start to work their way to a comfortable (but wayward kicking) 45 point win.
Will Moloney, Jacob Martin Pat Nellthorp were named best as they consolidated their spot in the top four.
Navarre's Under 17's worked hard for their win, coming from behind at half time to post a 12 point win against a determined tigers side.
It was the usual suspects who helped get the job done in Rory Bigmore, Oli Notting Ryder Woltjen.
Tomorrow, Navarre head to Avoca with all sides needing to post wins.
