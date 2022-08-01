The Stawell Times-News

Bodhi Whethers on the mend at Ronald McDonald House

JH
By James Halley
August 1 2022
Pomonal's Belinda Whethers has spent the last six months with her son Bodhi in Melbourne as he recovers from potential life-saving surgery her sister Melissa Evans has set up a GoFundMe page as they continue the treatment journey.

JH

James Halley

Journalist

