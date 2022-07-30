GRAMPIANS Health chief executive Dale Fraser has again called on Wimmera residents to check in on each other amid pandemic fatigue and complacency.
Mr Fraser urged people to get back to basics to best protect and look after themselves and the community in the face of another growing COVID-19 wave.
Lockdowns might be over, but Mr Fraser said mental health awareness and care for each other was still vital.
"Check in on those who might be more vulnerable, elderly residents, next door neighbours - whoever it might be - and ask 'do you need help' because we don't necessarily know how they're doing," Mr Fraser said. "One of the big challenges is we're all fatigued: mentally fatigued, emotionally fatigued. But, a little bit of kindness will go a long way."
The messaging comes as Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital is set to receive a staffing boost from the state government to predominantly help in the city's highly-strained emergency department.
Mr Fraser said it was about "pull[ing] all levers" to help alleviate emergency stressors in a prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, which is causing higher numbers of people seeking urgent, critical respiratory care.
Pain is set to get worse with doctors predicting half a million Australians will develop long-COVID in coming months, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, with reinfection a looming risk. Doctors at Sydney's St Vincent Hospital are pleading with Australians to take infection precautions more seriously.
Closer to home, Mr Fraser said prevention messaging had not changed.
"I wear a mask. I recently had my fourth dose and if you're eligible I would encourage you to get it. The numbers are substantial," Mr Fraser said.
"My message to everybody is the same message we've been giving all the way through: be careful of your surroundings, wash your hands, wear a mask if you can't socially isolate, get your vaccinations, look after yourself."
