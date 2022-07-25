A grey, rainy day in the Wimmera made for some of the best sporting action of the season so far across the Wimmera Football Netball League.
Stawell have put an exclamation point over their premiership credentials with a 6-point win over Dimboola in the wet.
Just one-point separated the two sides at each of the breaks, 14-15 to the Roos at quarter time; 24-23 to Stawell at half-time.
Dimboola snatched the lead again before the final change, before the Warriors kicked the only goal of the fourth quarter to run home 4.14 (38) to 4.8 (32) winners in wet and slippery conditions at Central Park.
Mitch Thorp, Jarrod Stafford and Tom Walker were the pick of the Warriors, with Thorp kicking all four of Stawell's goals, while Michael Bowden, Jack Landt and Matthew Rosier fought hard for the visitors.
In another battle of finals fancies, the Giants had the wood over Horsham with a 10-point win at Hopetoun.
The home side started slowly and didn't kick their first goal until the second quarter, but held Horsham to just one goal a quarter, to grind out a 5.9 (39) to 4.5 (29) victory.
As with the Warriors, it was the Giants' inaccuracy that gave the visitors a chance in cold, blustery conditions.
Over at Davis Park, the Saints enjoyed a 19-point win over the Tigers, with star Mitch Martin booting seven goals to be named best afield.
Ararat have asserted their dominance over the competition once more with a 100-point win over the Warrack Eagles at ANZAC Memorial Park in Warracknabeal.
The Rats were clinical in wet conditions, locking the ball in their forward half and otherwise forcing the Eagles to make wide forays down the wings and into the grip of stoppage after stoppage.
In the netball, Stawell secured their third win of the season, seeing off Dimboola by four points at Central Park.
Scores were neck in neck all afternoon, before Stawell's nerve held and the home side won, 35-31.
Molly Orr and shooter Zanaiya Bergen (29 points) helped the Warriors outplay the Roos, but Dimboola's Holly Ross and Olivia Jorgensen made them work for it.
Stawell will travel to Warracknabeal to take on Warrack-Eagles on Saturday in their round 15 match up.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
