The Stawell Times-News

Warriors put their stamp firmly on the competition as finals approach

Alex Blain
Cassandra Langley
By Alex Blain, and Cassandra Langley
July 25 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A grey, rainy day in the Wimmera made for some of the best sporting action of the season so far across the Wimmera Football Netball League.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Cassandra Langley

Cassandra Langley

Journalist

Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.