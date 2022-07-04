A mouth-watering top-of-the-ladder clash awaits the Mininera and District Football League this week with the Eagles and Hawks set to battle for league supremacy.
Heading into round 11, Ararat and Tatyoon are both undefeated with 10 wins with Lismore Derrinallum their closest challenger with eight wins.
Advertisement
The Eagles' dream start to the season continued with a breezy 67-point victory over Wickliffe Lake Bolac.
The Magpies were able to keep up with Ararat in the first quarter, with only three points separating the two sides.
A four-goal to one second term saw the Eagles take control of the game and hold a 26-point lead at half-time.
Ararat controlled the game in the third quarter and was able to further separate themselves in the last term to finish 16.18.114 to 7.5.47 winners.
Jayden Wright kicked a game-high five goals, Brent Bugler scored four majors and Ben Robertson also kicked two goals for Ararat.
Tom Taurau, Damian Joiner, Jackson Taurau, Naish McRoberts, and Nick Dunford were named the Eagles' best in victory.
Jake Smith kicked three goals for the Magpies, while Christopher Hilet, Jake Smith, Lachlan Boseley, Samuel McKew, James Boseley, and Jake Clark were Wickliffe Lake Bolac's best players.
READ MORE:
Tatyoon continued their domination of the league with a 93-point victory over Hawkesdale Macarthur.
The Hawks were on top from the first bounce with most of the damage done in the second and third quarters where they piled on eight unanswered goals to obtain a match-winning lead.
Kieran Collins kicked six goals, Ben Clay score four majors and Sean McDougall also kicked two goals.
Sam Anderson, John Foster, Jack Fraser and Ryan Bates were also named among the best for Tatyoon.
Lismore Derrinallum survived a scare from the S.M.W Rovers, winning by five points in a tough contest.
The Rovers jumped out of the blocks to take a 17-point lead into quarter-time before the Demons hit back in the second term.
Lismore Derrinallum's six-point lead at halftime was cut back to five at the last change, however, the two teams couldn't be separated with the Demons consolidating themselves in the third spot.
Liam Baker, Alex McIntrye and Thomas Thewlis all kicked two goals, while Robert Chapman, Darcy Osborne and Thomas McPhan were named among the best for the Rovers.
Advertisement
Great Western picked up their second victory for the season with a 36-point victory over Caramut.
Nigel Sibson (three goals) Thomas Carins and Will Clark (two goals) were Great Western's goal kickers while Marcus Elliott, Scott Portaminni, Samuel Cocks and Ryan Nellthorp were influential in the win.
Penshurst defeated bottom-placed Moyston Willaura by 86 points last weekend.
Simon Lockyer was the Pumas only multiple goalkicker with Ned Bohner, Thomas Billett, Rhys Cronin and Alex Close shining lights in the heavy defeat.
Woorndoo Mortlake also defeated Glenthompson Dunkeld by 30 points.
In round 11, the Eagles and Tatyoon are set to face off in a massive clash, Lismore Derrinallum will travel to face Penshurst and Caramut host Glenthompson Dunkeld.
Advertisement
Wickliffe Lake Bolac will look to continue their winning ways against Great Western, S.M.W host Hawkesdale Macarthur and Woorndoo Mortlake face Moyston Willaura.
MORE SPORT:
On the netball court, Tatyoon top the A and B Grade ladders and only sit second in C Grade by percentage.
In A Grade, Penshurst (71) defeated Moyston Willaura (16) by 55 goals.
Chelsea Wilson and Katelin McDonald were the Pumas' best, while Leah Mirtschin and Rachael Mibus (60 goals) dominated for the Bombers.
Advertisement
Great Western (42) defeated Caramut (13), with Mollie Simpson (30 goals) and Caitlin Virgona (12 goals) the Lions' goal scorers.
Tatyoon (57) defeated Hawkesdale Macarthur (29) with Maggie Astbury (39 goals) and Alice Astbury named the Hawks' best players as Grace Asbury scored a further 18 goals.
Lismore Derrinallum (45 goals) got the better of Woorndoo Mortlake (38) with Anita Burchell top-scoring for the Demons with 33 goals.
Zoe Wagstaff and Angela Brain played well for the Rovers and Daisy Walker scored a team high 20 goals.
Woorndoo Mortlake also defeated Glenthompson Dunkeld by four goals.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from the Stawell Times-News. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the region, sign up here.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.