Hunter back in business | SAAC report

On a chilly winter morning SAAC joined SACCC for the L.W. Kent Memorial Championship race. We would like to thank Mary Kent for her sponsorship and support.
The club honoured the passing of club stalwart Keith Lofthouse with a service and a minute silence.
Keith was president from 2013-2017 when David Hunter started running with the club.
"He was always encouraging and helpful, had an interest in the family and how they were going," David said.
"We've always been appreciative of Keith taking over the Monday night sprint training from Bob."
David claimed the victory by four seconds from wife Noami.
Peter Hilbig was a further 19 seconds behind in third place. David is training for the Melbourne Marathon with his running program in full swing. It's David's first victory in 3 years with a string of injuries interrupting the past few seasons.
Kade Santuccione won the sub-junior race ahead of his brother Nash with Willow Davies in third place. Tanner Freeland ran a strong race to claim fastest runner.
Tom Walker was the fastest runner over the 8km course in a time of 29:17 and Jess Maffescioni was the fastest female 38:08.
The club won the Lindsey Kent memorial shield with fast time from all runners. Kieran Ryan Handicap will take place Saturday 26th, 10am start at the end of Sylvan Road, Stawell.
